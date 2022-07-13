Publisher of The Believer raises $300,000, exceeding goal

The money will help McSweeney's, an independent publisher based in San Francisco, pay for staffing, operations and contributing writers, according to Uhle.

The Believer, launched by McSweeney's in 2003, has published works by Anne Carson, Nick Hornby, Leslie Jamison and many others. After McSweeney's sold the magazine in 2017 to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), The Believer endured financial struggles, an editor-in-chief's departure amid allegations that he exposed himself, its near closure in 2021 and the sale to a digital marketing company, that at one point included an article — the subject of much internet anger — titled “25 Best Hookup Sites for Flings, New Trysts, and Casual Dating” on The Believer’s website.