Publisher Scholastic Inc. names Peter Warwick its new CEO

“Dick Robinson built Scholastic into the most admired global children’s book and education business," Warwick, 69, said in a statement Monday. “His devotion to children’s literacy, education, and journalistic integrity was so profound it is ingrained in the culture of the Company. I am deeply committed to continuing to embrace these same principles going forward and build upon the core Scholastic mission while creating value for all of our stakeholders.”

Robinson died June 5 at age 84. Son of company founder Maurice R. Robinson, the younger Robinson had served as CEO since 1975 and is widely credited with expanding Scholastic into a global empire, whether through its educational programs and book clubs or such multimillion-selling authors as J.K. Rowling, Suzanne Collins and Dav Pilkey.