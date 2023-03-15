Publishers, sellers, authors form Creative Economy Coalition

The Association of American Publishers, the Authors Guild and the American Booksellers Association are among the members of the Protect the Creative Economy Coalition. Their current focus is proposed legislation in Connecticut, Kentucky and elsewhere that sets boundaries on what publishers can ask for when negotiating with a given state's library system.

Libraries and publishers have long battled over terms for e-books, which in principle are far easier than printed books for libraries to loan out repeatedly. Publishers often charge libraries double or more the average retail price for e-book rights and limit how often they can be made available to patrons.