Puerto Rican police investigate theft of $10,000 crown belonging to a Dominican beauty queen

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A $10,000 crown studded with multi-colored Swarovski crystals that belongs to a beauty queen from the Dominican Republic was stolen Wednesday at Puerto Rico's main international airport, police said.

The incident occurred in the pre-dawn hours after police said María Victoria Bayo briefly left a case containing the crown next to a chair in the baggage claim area. The case also contained the sash she won as Miss World Dominican Republic last year.