Puerto Rico battles COVID-19 surge, imposes new measures

As a result of the spike, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi has ordered all businesses that sell food and drinks to reduce their capacity to 50% indoors and 75% outdoors until Jan. 16. Restaurant employees and those who work in health and education also were ordered to receive their booster shots by Jan. 15, while customers are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter any business that sells food or drinks.

In addition, the government recently required that all cruise ship passengers who disembark must be fully vaccinated and provide a negative test taken 48 hours prior to arrival, a move that caused several cruise ship companies to cancel visits to Puerto Rico.

Last month, Pierluisi announced that all those flying from the U.S. mainland to Puerto Rico must present a negative test taken 48 hours prior regardless of their vaccination status. Passengers lacking a test must take one within 48 hours of arrival or face a heavy fine, while those who are not vaccinated must remain in quarantine for seven days regardless of whether they test negative.

On Monday, the University of Puerto Rico, the island's largest public university, announced it would offer classes online for all of January given the rise in cases.