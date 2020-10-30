Puerto Rico debt restructuring hits snag in public clash

Justin Peterson, who once advised creditors in financial disputes involving Puerto Rico and Argentina, abruptly dropped out of the board’s public meeting after clashing with them several times, leaving members without a quorum to approve the proposal.

The other board members said they would continue negotiations with creditors as Puerto Rico restructures a portion of its more than $70B public debt load in an ongoing bankruptcy-like proceeding in federal court. However, the board members acknowledged they could not move forward with the plan without Peterson’s vote or unless new members are appointed to fill the three remaining vacancies on the seven-member board.