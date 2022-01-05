Puerto Rico delays start of classes amid COVID-19 surge

The public school year is scheduled to resume Jan. 24, with Gov. Pedro Pierluisi stressing that all those working in the education sector are required to have their booster shot by Jan. 15. In addition, schoolchildren age 5 and older are required to have at least their first dose by Jan. 10.

Some 97% of teachers are vaccinated, although only 40% have boosters. Meanwhile, more than 40% of children ages five to 11 are vaccinated.