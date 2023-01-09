dayton-daily-news logo
X

Puerto Rico reggaeton singer accused of domestic violence

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
Authorities in Puerto Rico have arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge on Monday ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer.

Ortiz, who is not required to enter a plea yet, was detained on a $15,000 bond, prosecutor Anthony Oyola told reporters.

A publicist for Ortiz did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Oyola said the charges stem from a Jan. 7 incident but declined to provide further details given that it's a domestic violence case. He added only that Ortiz's mother testified on behalf of the singer before he was charged.

Jowell & Randy are considered reggaeton pioneers that began their careers 20 years ago.

In Other News
1
John Deere, farm grioup reach deal on fixing equipment
2
Stocks end up mixed on Wall Street after early gains fade
3
New guidance: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids
4
Chief: Student wounded teacher while she was teaching class
5
Montecito, California, under evacuation order amid floods
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top