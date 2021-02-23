Puerto Rico rejects key deal with creditors to reduce debt

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, however, disagrees.

He said in a statement that while the agreement is positive in many ways for Puerto Rico, his administration does not back the deal that is scheduled to be submitted in court next month and requires final approval from a federal judge overseeing the bankruptcy-like process.

“The plan of adjustment should not be structured in a way that affects our pensioners even more,” he said.

Pierluisi added that finalizing the restructuring of a portion of Puerto Rico’s debt is a priority for his administration, but not at the expense of retirees: “Putting the bankruptcy process behind us is a fundamental step toward the recovery and economic development of our island.”

Puerto Rico accumulated the debt after decades of mismanagement, corruption and excessive borrowing to balance budgets. A former governor declared it unpayable in 2015 and then two years later, the government filed for the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy in history.

Officials are now restructuring a portion of that debt amid a nearly 15-year economic crisis that deepened after Hurricane Maria, a string of strong earthquakes that hit a year ago and the ongoing pandemic.

The creditor groups involved in the deal hold more than $11 billion worth of bonds. Those who hold more than $8 billion of those bonds said they have engaged in good faith with the board to provide Puerto Rico with the financial flexibility it needs to recover from the pandemic.

“This widely-supported compromise will help Puerto Rico avert years of costly, distracting litigation and finally expedite the island’s long-awaited exit from bankruptcy in 2021,” they said in a statement.

The board said mediation continues with creditors that hold other types of bonds, including Employee Retirement System ones.