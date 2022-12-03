dayton-daily-news logo
X

Pug who went viral on TikTok for 'no bones day' dies

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Noodle, a senior pug who went viral on TikTok for deciding whether it would be a bones day or a no bones day, has died

Noodles, a senior pug who predicted on social media whether it would be a bones day or a no bones day, has died, according to his owner.

Jonathan Graziano posted on Instagram on Saturday that his 14-year-old dog died Friday, calling it a "day I always knew was coming but never thought it would arrive."

The little dog became famous in 2021 when Graziano began posting morning TikTok videos of Noodle deciding whether he was going to stand up or flop down in his soft dog bed. This coined the phrase “a no bones day” if Noodle decided to sleep in. Graziano would encourage his fans to follow his lead and treat themselves to soft pants and self care, which was a popular message during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He lived 14 and half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can. And he made millions of people happy. What a run,” Graziano said in the emotional video.

The geriatric dog even inspired a children's book that came out this summer.

In Other News
1
American fans captivated by US team's World Cup run
2
Neymar trains ahead of Brazil's game in last 16 of World Cup
3
LA Rams place QB Matthew Stafford on injured reserve
4
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
5
Pittsburgh Pirates CF Bryan Reynolds requests trade
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top