Pujols homers as Montgomery, Cardinals blank Cubs 1-0

Montgomery threw 99 pitches for the NL Central leaders in the opener of a five-game series, 65 for strikes.

Chicago wasted a sharp performance by Smyly (5-7) in its second straight loss after a five-game win streak. The lefty allowed four hits, struck out six and walked two in seven innings.

WORTH NOTING

Yadier Molina went 0 for 3 for St. Louis after missing the previous two games so he could be with his basketball team in Puerto Rico for the end of its championship run. The 40-year-old Molina owns the Vaqueros de Bayamón, who beat San Germán 75-61 on Saturday to clinch their 16th Baloncesto Superior Nacional title.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (left MCL tear) is slated to throw another side session on Wednesday. ... Manager Oliver Marmol said he got a positive report on Jack Flaherty's third rehab start on Sunday. Flaherty, who is coming back from a strained right shoulder, threw four innings of one-run ball for Double-A Springfield. Flaherty will make another rehab start with Triple-A Memphis on Friday, going up to about 80 pitches. “Once we go through that, we'll sit down ... and figure out what's next,” Marmol said.

Cubs: 3B Patrick Wisdom (injured ring finger on this left hand) was out of the staring lineup, but manager David Ross said he was available off the bench. ... RHP Kyle Hendricks will not return this season. Hendricks is recovering from a capsular tear in his shoulder. ... RHP Adbert Alzolay (right shoulder strain) was slated to begin a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Monday night.

UP NEXT

The teams play a split doubleheader Tuesday. Adam Wainwright (9-8, 3.11 ERA) starts the opener for St. Louis, and Jake Woodford (2-0, 2.66 ERA) takes the mound for the second game. Javier Assad makes his major league debut for Chicago in Game 1, and Adrian Sampson (1-3, 3.51 ERA) gets the ball for the nightcap.

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits his 693rd career home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) is congratulated by third base coach Ron 'Pop' Warner after Pujols' 693rd career home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)