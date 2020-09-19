Pujols passes Mays for 5th on HR list with No. 661, adds 662

Pujols, who tied Mays last Sunday at Colorado, has one more season left on his contract with the Angels after this year.

The three-time MVP and 10-time All-Star did most of his long-ball damage during his 11 seasons in St. Louis, where he hit 445 before signing with the Angels after the 2011 season.

He had six 40 or more HR seasons with the Cardinals, with his best year being 2006 when he hit 49 homers and drove in a career-high 137 runs.

Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols, center, returns to the dugout after a solo home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

