Breaking: Coroner: 6-month-old boy died from infection; Miamisburg investigation ongoing

Pulisic scores direct from corner kick in AC Milan's Champions League match

Christian Pulisic scored direct from a corner kick to put AC Milan 1-0 up against Club Brugge in the Champions League
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic reacts after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Club Brugge at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calani)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic reacts after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Club Brugge at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calani)
Nation & World
41 minutes ago
X

MILAN (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored direct from a corner kick to put AC Milan 1-0 up against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Pulisic surprised everyone when he curled in a kick from the left corner flag in the 34th minute.

The United States international raised his arms up and smiled broadly before being embraced by his teammates, as he laughed seeming incredulous.

Pulisic has scored seven goals this season for Milan in a fine start to the campaign. He has also weighed in with a number of assists.

If Milan beats Brugge, it would be the Rossoneri's first Champions League points of the campaign after defeats to Liverpool — when Pulisic also scoredand Bayer Leverkusen.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Club Brugge at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calani)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, not seen, scores direct from the corner his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Club Brugge at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calani)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic reacts after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Club Brugge at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calani)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Club Brugge at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calani)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Flying air taxis move closer to US takeoff with issuing of FAA rule
2
The little airline that could — Lebanon's national carrier braves...
3
A UN report says it could take 350 years for Gaza to rebuild if it...
4
Middle East latest: Israeli airstrike levels building in Beirut...
5
Tropical Storm Oscar disintegrates en route to the Bahamas after...