Pulitzer winner Walter Mears, AP's 'Boy on the Bus,' dies

Associated Press Pulitzer Prize-winning political journalist Walter R. Mears, shown March 12, 1999 in Washington. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns and elections for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. He was 87. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Associated Press Pulitzer Prize-winning political journalist Walter R. Mears, shown March 12, 1999 in Washington. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns and elections for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. He was 87. (AP Photo, File)

Nation & World
By MIKE FEINSILBER and CALVIN WOODWARD, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
A longtime and many say legendary Associated Press writer has died

WASHINGTON (AP) — Walter R. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns and elections for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. He was 87.

“I could produce a story as fast as I could type,” Mears once acknowledged — and he was a fast typist. He became the AP’s Washington bureau chief and the wire service’s executive editor and vice president, but he always returned to the keyboard, and to covering politics.

Mears died Thursday at his apartment in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, eight days after being diagnosed with multiple forms of cancer, said his daughters Susan Mears of Boulder, Colorado, and Stephanie Mears of Austin, Texas.

With him when he died, they said he was visited on his last night by a minister, with whom Mears discussed Alf Landon, the losing Republican candidate for the 1936 presidential election, just a year after Mears' birth.

Mears’ ability to find the essence of a story while it was still going on and to get it to the wire — and to newspapers and broadcasters around the world — became a legend among peers. In 1972, Timothy Crouse included Mears in “The Boys on the Bus,” a book chronicling the antics of reporters covering the 1972 campaign.

Crouse recounted how, immediately after a political debate, a reporter from The Boston Globe called out to the man from the AP: “Walter, what’s our lead? What’s the lead, Walter?" The question became a catchphrase to describe the search for the most newsworthy aspect of an event — the lead. “Made me moderately famous,” Mears cracked in 2005.

File - Walter R. Mears, chief political writer for The Associated Press in Washington, receives a congratulatory telephone call after he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of the 1976 Presidential primaries, campaign, and election, April 19, 1977. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns and elections for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. He was 87. (AP Photo/Jeff Taylor, File)

File - Walter R. Mears, chief political writer for The Associated Press in Washington, receives a congratulatory telephone call after he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of the 1976 Presidential primaries, campaign, and election, April 19, 1977. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns and elections for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. He was 87. (AP Photo/Jeff Taylor, File)

FILE - Walter R. Mears of the Associated Press, is shown, April 3, 1969 at the Capitol in Washington. The Washington Monument is in the background. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns and elections for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. He was 87. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi, File)

FILE - Walter R. Mears of the Associated Press, is shown, April 3, 1969 at the Capitol in Washington. The Washington Monument is in the background. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns and elections for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. He was 87. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi, File)

FILE - Walter R. Mears of the Associated Press, is shown, April 3, 1969 at the Capitol in Washington. The Washington Monument is in the background. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns and elections for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. He was 87. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi, File)

FILE - Associated Press Pulitzer Prize-winning political journalist Walter R. Mears discusses voting results for a television feed, Tuesday evening Nov. 2, 2004, in New York. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns and elections for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. He was 87. (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff, File)

FILE - Associated Press Pulitzer Prize-winning political journalist Walter R. Mears discusses voting results for a television feed, Tuesday evening Nov. 2, 2004, in New York. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns and elections for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. He was 87. (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff, File)

FILE - Associated Press Pulitzer Prize-winning political journalist Walter R. Mears discusses voting results for a television feed, Tuesday evening Nov. 2, 2004, in New York. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns and elections for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. He was 87. (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff, File)

Associated Press Pulitzer Prize-winning political journalist Walter R. Mears, shown March 12, 1999 in Washington. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns and elections for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. He was 87. (AP Photo, File)

Associated Press Pulitzer Prize-winning political journalist Walter R. Mears, shown March 12, 1999 in Washington. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns and elections for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. He was 87. (AP Photo, File)

Associated Press Pulitzer Prize-winning political journalist Walter R. Mears, shown March 12, 1999 in Washington. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns and elections for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. He was 87. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - In this 1976 file photo, Associated Press Special Correspondent Walter R. Mears, right, talks with presidential candidate Jimmy Carter in Concord, N.H., before the New Hampshire Primary. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns and elections for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. He was 87. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - In this 1976 file photo, Associated Press Special Correspondent Walter R. Mears, right, talks with presidential candidate Jimmy Carter in Concord, N.H., before the New Hampshire Primary. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns and elections for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. He was 87. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - In this 1976 file photo, Associated Press Special Correspondent Walter R. Mears, right, talks with presidential candidate Jimmy Carter in Concord, N.H., before the New Hampshire Primary. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns and elections for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. He was 87. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - President Bill Clinton is interviewed by Associated Press reporters, White House correspondent Terry Hunt, second from right and AP special correspondent Walter Mears, aboard Air Force One en route to Brunei, on Nov. 14, 2000. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns and elections for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. He was 87. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

FILE - President Bill Clinton is interviewed by Associated Press reporters, White House correspondent Terry Hunt, second from right and AP special correspondent Walter Mears, aboard Air Force One en route to Brunei, on Nov. 14, 2000. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns and elections for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. He was 87. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

FILE - President Bill Clinton is interviewed by Associated Press reporters, White House correspondent Terry Hunt, second from right and AP special correspondent Walter Mears, aboard Air Force One en route to Brunei, on Nov. 14, 2000. Mears, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns and elections for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, has died. He was 87. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

