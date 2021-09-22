Pulitzer-winning reporter winner Jim Sheeler dead at 53

Sheeler was a Houston native who majored in journalism at the University of Colorado and started out at the Boulder Daily Camera. He wrote for the Boulder Planet weekly paper and the Denver Post before joining the Rocky Mountain News in 2004. Early in his career, he often worked on obituaries and would cite his experiences as a guide when he began writing about the war, which began in 2003, and its impact in the U.S. For a year, he followed U.S. Marine Major Steve Beck, whose job was to inform families of the deaths of soldiers stationed overseas.

Pulitzer judges praised his “poignant story on a Marine major who helps the families of comrades killed in Iraq cope with their loss and honor their sacrifice.”