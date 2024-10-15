Breaking: Sinclair turns drones into bachelor’s degrees — and a multi-million-dollar business

Pumpkin weighing 2,471 pounds wins California contest

A Minnesota horticulture teacher has remained the reigning champion of an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California
Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minn., middle, celebrates after his pumpkin weighed in at 2,471 pounds to win at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minn., middle, celebrates after his pumpkin weighed in at 2,471 pounds to win at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Nation & World
10 hours ago
X

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A Minnesota horticulture teacher remained the reigning champion Monday of an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California where his massive gourds have won the top prize four years in a row.

Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota, beat his closest competitor by 6 pounds (2.7 kilograms) to clinch the victory at the 51st World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.

His winning gourd came in at 2,471 pounds (1,121 kilograms), falling short of the world record he set last year with a pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds (1,247 kilograms).

Gienger, 44, said that as he has done in the past, he focused on having healthy soil and well-fed plants but that a cold fall with record-breaking rain likely impacted his pumpkin's growth.

“We had really, really tough weather and somehow, some way, I kept on working," Gienger said. “I had to work for this one, and we got it done at the end, but it wasn’t by much.”

Gienger and his family drove his gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to California.

He said the giant pumpkin's next stop will be in Southern California, where a team of professional carvers will do a 3D carve on it at a Halloween event.

A man looks at pumpkins sitting in trucks before they are weighed at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pumpkins are hoisted up for display before being weighed at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Leonardo Urena, of Napa, celebrates after his pumpkin weighed in at 2,390 pounds at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A pumpkin is inspected before being weighed at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Brandon Dawson, of Sonoma County, foreground left, celebrates with his daughter Ayla, 3, after his pumpkin weighed in at 2,465 pounds at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The pumpkin owned by Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minn., is inspected before weighing in at 2,471 pounds to win at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minn., reacts as his pumpkin weighs in at 2,471 pounds to win at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minn., second from right, celebrates with his daughter Lily, 3, after his pumpkin weighed in at 2,471 pounds to win at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A 977-pound pumpkin owned by Eric Carlson, of Portola Valley, Calif., is raised during a beauty contest, which tied for first, at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Tori Amos' first children's book is an ode to inspiration
2
How did a killing at a Sikh temple lead to Canada and India expelling...
3
Southern Africa endures its worst hunger crisis in decades. Drought...
4
Man United great Alex Ferguson to step down as club ambassador in...
5
Walgreens to close 1,200 US stores in an attempt to steady operations...