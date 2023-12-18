BreakingNews
Preble County sheriff’s deputy, second driver killed in early-morning crash

Purdue jumps back to No. 1 in The AP Top 25 men's poll; Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky into top 10

Purdue’s slide from No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll turned out to be brief

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By AARON BEARD – Associated Press
2 minutes ago
X

Purdue's slide from No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll turned out to be brief.

The Boilermakers headlined Monday's latest poll for the second time this season after beating former No. 1 Arizona over the weekend. The Wildcats had spent two weeks at No. 1 after Purdue's loss to Northwestern ended the Boilermakers' stint at the top after one week.

Purdue received 48 of 62 first-place votes in the latest poll to jump from third with the Arizona win, which marked the program's first win against a No. 1 team in 23 years. It also marked the latest impressive nonconference win to a resume that already includes ranked teams in Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette.

Preseason No. 1 Kansas stayed at No. 2 with six first-place votes, while Houston moved up one spot to No. 3 and had the other eight votes. Arizona fell to fourth.

UConn, Marquette, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky and Baylor rounded out the top 10.

No. 23 Memphis and No. 25 Mississippi were the week's new additions. Miami (No. 24) and Northwestern (No. 25) fell out from last week.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Live updates | Israel's allies step up calls for halting the assault on...
2
Russell Brand questioned by London police over 6 more sexual offense...
3
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke of Utah set to take plea...
4
The late Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme...
5
Storm batters Northeastern US, knocking out power, grounding flights...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top