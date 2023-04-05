X

Purdue's Zach Edey wins Wooden Award as top hoops player

Zach Edey of Purdue has won the John R

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Purdue center Zach Edey has won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation's top men's college basketball player.

The announcement was made Tuesday on ESPN.

Edey is the first Canadian-born winner and the second player from Purdue to be honored, joining Glenn Robinson in 1994.

The 7-foot-4 Edey is the first player since winner David Robinson of Navy in 1987 to have at least 750 points, 450 rebounds and 50 blocks in a single season.

Voting by a national panel took place from March 13-20 during early rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Purdue, a No. 1 seed, lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Caitlin Clark of Iowa won the women's Wooden Award. She led the Hawkeyes to the national championship game where they lost to LSU.

Edey and Clark, who were each named AP's national players of the year, will receive their awards Friday at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

