Push to condemn Seattle park with large homeless population

The little-used state law would require the county to pay the city fair value for the property, Dunn said. He needs five votes, including his own, to move the legislation forward.

“It’s going to be a spirited debate,” he said.

King County Superior Court Presiding Judge Jim Rogers said the park next to the courthouse "is pretty full of tents and people and (park residents) are increasingly hostile to anyone walking through the park.”

This week, three prospective jurors notified court staff that they were refusing to serve, specifically citing the dangers of City Hall Park as the reason, Rogers said.

Anthony Derrick, a spokesperson for Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, said the city has worked closely for several years with the county on improving safety in the park, adding lighting, trimming trees and stepping up police emphasis patrols.

On Monday, the Seattle City Council committed $7.5 million to address homelessness in City Hall Park and Pioneer Square over the next year, matching the $7.5 million the county has dedicated to a homelessness outreach program, Derrick said.

King County Council member Reagan Dunn has proposed legislation seeking to have the homeless encampment at City Hall Park, south of the King County Courthouse in Seattle, seen Tuesday, June 22, 2021, condemned as a public safety hazard. On June 17, a man was stabbed to death at the park. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP) Credit: Ken Lambert Credit: Ken Lambert

