Putin and Syria's Assad hold talks in Moscow on rebel area

Russia joined Syria’s 10-year conflict in September 2015, when the Syrian military appeared close to collapse, and has since helped in tipping the balance of power in favor of Assad, whose forces now control much of the country. Hundreds of Russian troops are deployed across Syria and they also have a military air base along Syria’s Mediterranean coast.

“I am happy to meet you in Moscow, six years after our joint operations to fight terrorism,” the Syrian TV quoted Assad as saying. Assad has made very few visits abroad since the conflict began.

In recent weeks, Syrian opposition activists said that Russian warplanes have been carrying out strikes on the northwestern province of Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in the country. The region is home to some 4 million people, many of them internally displaced by the conflict.

Last week, a Russian-negotiated cease-fire deal went into effect to end a government siege and intense fighting in the southern city of Daraa. The deal brought areas held by the rebels in the city under government control for the first time since 2013.

“We have the intention in Syria as a government and institutions to move in parallel between the liberation of land and the political process,” the TV also quoted Assad as saying.

The TV said the during the meeting, the two leaders discussed cooperation between their armies “in fighting terrorism and the continuation of liberating lands held by terrorists.” Assad's government refers to all armed opposition groups as terrorists.

The visit was Assad’s first to Russia since he visited the Black Sea resort of Sochi in 2017 for talks with Putin.

Syria’s conflict began in March 2011 with anti-government protests and later turned into a civil war that has killed half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million, including 5 million who are refugees outside the country.

Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, sits with Syrian President Bashar Assad during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev

Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin, second right, speaks to Syrian President Bashar Assad during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev

Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, listens to Syrian President Bashar Assad during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev