BreakingNews
Xenia woman killed in wrong-way crash in Greene County

Putin calls for resuming production of intermediate missiles after scrapping of treaty with US

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for resuming production of intermediate-range missiles that were banned under a now-scrapped treaty with the US
Nation & World
10 minutes ago
X

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for resuming production of intermediate-range missiles that were banned under a now-scrapped treaty with the United States.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty, which banned ground-based missiles with a range of 500-5,500 kilometers (310-3,410 miles) was regarded as an arms control landmark when Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and U.S. President Ronald Reagan signed it in 1988.

The United States withdrew from the treaty in 2019, citing Russian violations.

“We need to start production of these strike systems and then, based on the actual situation, make decisions about where - if necessary to ensure our safety - to place them,” Putin said at a meeting of Russia’s national security council.

In Other News
1
Biden administration extends temporary legal status to 300,000...
2
The White House wants $4 billion to rebuild Key Bridge in Baltimore and...
3
A decade after the Islamic State group declared a caliphate, it's...
4
Macron weakened at home and abroad as an early French election gives...
5
Flagg and Pritchard among those selected for USA Basketball select team...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top