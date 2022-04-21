Putin claims Mariupol win but won't storm Ukrainian holdout

“The completion of combat work to liberate Mariupol is a success,” he said in an appearance with his defense minister. “Congratulations.”

Ukraine scoffed at the idea that a Russian victory in Mariupol was already achieved.

"This situation means the following: They cannot physically capture Azovstal. They have understood this. They suffered huge losses there,” said Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

By painting the mission as a success, Putin may be seeking to take the focus off the plant, which has become a global symbol of defiance. Even without the plant, the Russians appear to have control of the rest of the city and its vital port, though that facility seems to have been extensively damaged.

The capture of Mariupol would represent the Kremlin's biggest victory of the war in Ukraine yet. It would help Moscow secure more of the coastline, complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014, and enable Putin to shift more forces to the larger battle for Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.

Russia Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said about 2,000 Ukrainian troops remained at the steel plant, which has 24 kilometers (15 miles) of tunnels and bunkers spread out across about 11 square kilometers (4 square miles). Ukrainian officials said about 1,000 civilians were also trapped there along with 500 wounded soldiers.

Shoigu said the site was blocked off and predicted it could be taken in days.

“I consider the proposed storming of the industrial area pointless. I order to abort it,” Putin responded, saying he was concerned about ”preserving the life and health of our soldiers and officers."

“There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities,” he said. “Block off this industrial area so that not even a fly comes through.”

Putin's order may mean that Russian forces are hoping they can wait for the defenders to surrender after running out of food or ammunition. The bombardment of the plant could well continue.

All told, more than 100,000 people were believed trapped with little or no food, water, heat or medicine in Mariupol, which had a prewar population of about 430,000.

The city has seized worldwide attention as the scene of some of the worst suffering of the war, including deadly airstrikes on a maternity hospital and a theater.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said her country and others are pressuring Russia to allow civilians out of Mariupol and to stop striking potential evacuation routes.

Four buses with civilians managed to escape the city on Wednesday after several unsuccessful attempts, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

"The Russian agenda now is not to capture these really difficult places where the Ukrainians can hold out in the urban centers, but to try and capture territory and also to encircle the Ukrainian forces and declare a huge victory,” retired British Rear Adm. Chris Parry said.

Parry called it a change in "operational approach" as Russia tries to learn from its failures in the 8-week-old conflict, which began with expectations of a lightning offensive that would crush Ukraine's outgunned and outnumbered forces and capture Kyiv. Instead, Moscow's troops became bogged down by unexpectedly tenacious resistance with ever-mounting casualties and retreated from the capital.

For weeks now, Russian officials have said capturing the Donbas, Ukraine’s mostly Russian-speaking industrial east, is the war’s main goal. Moscow's forces opened a new phase of the war this week — a deadly drive along a 300-mile (480-kilometer) front from the northeastern city of Kharkiv to the Azov Sea — to do just that.

"They’ve realized if they get sort of held up in these sort of really sticky areas like Mariupol, they’re not going to cover the rest of the ground,” Parry said.

Britain’s Defense Ministry said that Russia probably wants to demonstrate significant successes ahead of Victory Day on May 9, the proudest day on the Russian calendar, marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

“This could affect how quickly and forcefully they attempt to conduct operations in the run-up to this date,” the ministry said.

In the meantime, Western powers are doubling down on their support of Ukraine, moving to rush more heavy weapons in.

In Luhansk, one of two regions that make up the Donbas, the governor said Russian forces control 80% of his region. Before Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the Kyiv government controlled 60% of Luhansk.

Associated Press journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Felipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine; Yesica Fisch in Kramatorsk, Ukraine; Danica Kirka in London; and Robert Burns and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report, as did other AP staff members around the world.

A Ukrainian national flag, military helmet and medical documents are seen on a table at a destroyed part of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Damaged Ukrainian army military vehicles with a Ukrainian national flag, are seen at the partly destroyed Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

FILE - This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows closer view of damaged Azovstal metallurgical factory buildings in Mariupol, Ukraine Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces not to storm the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city of Mariupol but to block it "so that not even a fly comes through." Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin on Thursday that the sprawling Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian forces were holed up was "securely blocked." (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP, File)

FILE - This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a view of port facilities and buildings on fire in western Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces not to storm the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city of Mariupol but to block it "so that not even a fly comes through." Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin on Thursday that the sprawling Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian forces were holed up was "securely blocked." (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP, File)

FILE - A metallurgical plant is seen on the outskirts of the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, and Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces not to storm the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city of Mariupol but to block it "so that not even a fly comes through." Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin on Thursday that the sprawling Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian forces were holed up was "securely blocked." (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

Displaced people have lunch at a restaurant that was transformed into a shelter for those who are fleeing the war from eastern region of the country, in Dnipro, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe's biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Children draw as they stand in a restaurant that was transformed into a shelter for those who are fleeing the war from the eastern region of the country in Dnipro, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe's biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

In this image provided by the European Council, European Council President Charles Michel, center, as he is given a tour of the region of Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (Dario Pignatelli/European Council via AP)

People pay their respect during the funeral ceremony for Ukrainian serviceman Volodymyr Karas, who died during the fighting with Russian troops at Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Local civilians line up to get a hot meals distributing by Donetsk People Republic Emergency Situations Ministry in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Bezimenne village, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)