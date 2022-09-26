BreakingNews
5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden

Nation & World
Updated 11 minutes ago
President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader on Monday.

Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed by the decree as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website.

Snowden, a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency, has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs.

He was granted permanent residency in 2020 and said at the time that he planned to apply for Russian citizenship, without renouncing his U.S. citizenship.

In Other News
1
The British pound has taken a tumble. What's the impact?
2
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
3
British pound plunges to new low as tax cuts spark concern
4
US, allies push for UN rights body debate on Xinjiang abuses
5
Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top