Putin opponent loses complaint about prison confinement

“There are people in cell-type rooms, but there is no one in a punishment cell but me. In fact, any convicted person should be placed in a punishment cell, because there are not more imaginable insignificant violations than one called ‘two seconds (without) hands behind back,’” Navalny said.

Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. He received a 2½-year sentence for allegedly violating the conditions of his parole while outside Russia.

In March, Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of fraud and contempt of court, allegations he rejected as a politically motivated attempt by Russian authorities to keep him behind bars for as long as possible.

Navalny’s close associates have faced criminal charges and many have left Russia. Russian authorities shut down his group’s political infrastructure — an anti-corruption foundation and a nationwide network of offices — by labeling it as an extremist organization.