BreakingNews
PHOTOS: The best Dayton Daily News images of 2022
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Putin oversees commissioning of new Russian navy warships

Nation & World
38 minutes ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin has overseen the commissioning of new warships and vowed to further strengthen his country’s navy

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the commissioning of new warships and vowed Thursday to further strengthen his country's navy.

“We will speed up and increase the volumes of construction of ships of various projects, equip them with the most modern weapons, and conduct the operational and combat training using the experience received during the special military operation,” Putin said, referring to Russia's 10-month-old campaign in Ukraine.

The newly commissioned included a corvette, a minesweeper and the Generalissimus Suvorov nuclear submarine. The submarine armed with Bulava nuclear-tipped intercontinental-ballistic missiles is the sixth submarine of the new Borei-class to join the Russian navy.

“It will ensure Russia's security for decades ahead,” Putin said.

Another submarine of the same type, Emperor Alexander III, was launched during Thursday's ceremony. The navy plans to commission it following trials.

Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev

Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev

Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev

Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev

Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev

Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev

In Other News
1
Lack of info on China's COVID-19 surge stirs global concern
2
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19
3
Private Afghan universities risk closure after ban on women
4
EU assesses impact China's rollback of COVID measures
5
Russia launches massive missile barrage across Ukraine
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top