Putin rejects theory about Ukrainian role in pipeline blasts

The Russian leader insisted that he was convinced the U.S. was behind the explosion, saying it had an interest to halt supplies of cheap Russian natural gas to Germany and to provide it with more expensive liquefied natural gas.

The Kremlin last week described the claims about Ukrainian involvement in the explosions as part of a cover-up by the West.

September's explosions that hit the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines rendered them inoperable and caused significant leaks of gas that was idle in the pipelines. No one claimed responsibility.

U.S. officials initially suggested that Russia may have been to blame. Russia blamed the U.S. and Britain. Investigations by European nations, including Denmark, through whose waters the pipeline travels, and Germany have yet to yield conclusive results.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP