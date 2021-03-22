Putin to get coronavirus vaccine shot in Russia on Tuesday

Two other Russian vaccines, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, have also received regulatory approval before completing late-stage trials necessary to ensure their safety and effectiveness. These trials are still ongoing and no data on efficacy of these two vaccines have been released.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov also wouldn't say which one of the three Putin will take on Tuesday, saying only that “all of them are good and reliable.”

According to the Russian president, 6.3 million people in Russia have already received at least one shot, and more than 4.3 million have had two doses.

“Today we can confidently say ... that the Russian vaccines are absolutely reliable and safe,” Putin said. “It is an absolute success of our scientists and specialists.”

Putin has been repeatedly asked why he hasn't been vaccinated so far. In December, the 68-year-old Russian leader said Sputnik V wasn't being recommended to people of a certain age, adding that “vaccines have not yet reached people like me.”

At the time, the shot was only being offered to people ages 18 to 60, but in less then two weeks after Putin's remarks Russian health authorities cleared the vaccine for those older than 60.

Last month, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported that Putin planned to get vaccinated in the end of the summer or beginning of the fall this year. The newspaper quoted Putin telling Russian media managers at a closed-door meeting that he didn't want to do it for publicity's sake in front of cameras and that he had other vaccinations he needs to get first.

Peskov said Monday he didn't “expect” Putin's vaccination on Tuesday “to be a public event."

