Putin to mark Victory Day as Russia presses Ukraine assault

Though fighting continues on multiple fronts, Russia is closest to victory in Mariupol.

Ukrainian fighters in the steel mill have rejected deadlines set by the Russians for laying down their arms even as attacks continued by warplanes, artillery and tanks.

“We are under constant shelling,” said Capt. Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Ukrainian Azov Regiment, a unit holding the steel mill.

Lt. Illya Samoilenko, another member of the Azov Regiment, said there were a couple of hundred wounded soldiers at the plant but declined to reveal how many able-bodied fighters remained. He said fighters didn’t have lifesaving equipment and had to dig by hand to free people from bunkers that had collapsed under the shelling.

“Surrender for us is unacceptable because we cannot grant such a gift to the enemy,” Samoilenko said.

The last of the civilians taking shelter with fighters at the plant were evacuated Saturday. They arrived Sunday night in Zaporizhzhia, the first major Ukrainian city beyond the frontlines, and spoke of constant shelling, dwindling food, ubiquitous mold — and using hand sanitizer for cooking fuel.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, more than 60 people were feared dead after a Russian bomb flattened a school being used as a shelter in the eastern village of Bilohorivka, Ukrainian officials said.

Authorities said about 90 people were sheltering in the school’s basement when it was attacked Saturday. Emergency crews found two bodies and rescued 30 people, but “most likely all 60 people who remain under the rubble are now dead,” Serhiy Haidai, governor of Luhansk province, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian shelling also killed two boys, ages 11 and 14, in the nearby town of Pryvillia, Haidai said. Luhansk is part of the Donbas, the industrial heartland in the east that Russia’s forces are working to capture.

On Ukraine’s coast, explosions echoed again across the major Black Sea port of Odesa. The Ukrainian military said Moscow was focusing its main efforts on destroying airfield infrastructure in eastern and southern Ukraine.

In a sign of the dogged resistance that has sustained the fighting into its 11th week, Ukraine’s military struck Russian positions on a Black Sea island that was captured in the war’s first days. A satellite image by Planet Labs showed smoke rising from two sites on the island.

But Moscow’s forces showed no sign of backing down in the south. Satellite photos show Russia has put armored vehicles and missile systems at a small base in the Crimean Peninsula.

The most intense combat in recent days has taken place in eastern Ukraine. A Ukrainian counteroffensive in the northeast near Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, is making “significant progress,” according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank.

However, the Ukrainian army withdrew from the embattled eastern city of Popasna, regional authorities said.

Rodion Miroshnik, a representative of the pro-Kremlin, separatist Luhansk People’s Republic, said its forces and Russian troops had captured most of Popasna after two months of fierce fighting.

The Kharkiv regional administration said three people were killed in shelling of the town of Bogodukhiv, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Kharkiv.

South of Kharkiv, in Dnipropetrovsk province, the governor said a 12-year-old boy was killed by a cluster munition that he found after a Russian attack. An international treaty bans the use of such explosives, but neither Russia nor Ukraine has signed the agreement.

“This war is treacherous,” the governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, wrote on social media. “It is near, even when it is invisible.”

As Victory Day neared and the spotlight turned to Putin, Western leaders showed new signs of support for Ukraine.

The Group of Seven industrial democracies pledged to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil. The G-7 consists of the U.S., Canada, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Japan.

The United States also announced new sanctions against Russia, cutting off Western advertising from Russia’s three biggest TV stations, banning U.S. accounting and consulting firms from providing services, and cutting off Russia’s industrial sector from wood products, industrial engines, boilers and bulldozers.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden met with her Ukrainian counterpart. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised his country's flag at its embassy in Kyiv. And U2′s Bono, alongside bandmate The Edge, performed in a Kyiv subway station that had been used as a bomb shelter, singing the 1960s song "Stand by Me."

The acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Kristina Kvien, posted a picture of herself at the American Embassy, and described plans for the eventual U.S. return to the Ukrainian capital after Moscow’s forces abandoned their effort to storm Kyiv weeks ago and began focusing on the capture of the Donbas.

Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied victory in Europe 77 years ago, drawing parallels between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the evils of Nazism. The black-and-white footage showed Zelenskyy standing in front of a ruined apartment block in Borodyanka, a Kyiv suburb.

Zelenskyy said that generations of Ukrainians understood the significance of the words “Never again,” a phrase often used as a vow not to allow a repeat of the horrors of the Holocaust.

___

Gambrell reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Yesica Fisch in Bakhmut, David Keyton in Kyiv, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.

___

Caption People who fled from Mariupol wait to leave after being processed upon their arrival at a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, late Sunday, May 8, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainians continue to leave Russian-occupied areas. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption A child and her family who fled from Mariupol arrive to a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainian continue to leave Russian occupied areas. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption Maksym, 3, is photographed with his brother, Dmytro, 16, on top of a destroyed Russian tank, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine on Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption A destroyed house is seen in Malaya Rohan, a village retaken by Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana

Caption Ukrainian servicemen and emergency workers carry the body of a suspected Russian soldier in Malaya Rohan, a village retaken by Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana

Caption A family who fled from Myrne in a towed car work on repairing it upon their arrival to a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainian continue to leave Russian occupied areas. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption A military truck transports a platform with Ukrainian self-propelled artillery mount in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in a video-conference of G7 leaders on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption This image provided by the Irpin Mayor's Office shows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from right, speaking with mayor Oleksandr Markushyn, center wearing t-shirt, in Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Trudeau made a surprise visit to Irpin on Sunday. The city was severely damaged during Russia's attempt to take Kyiv at the start of the war. (Irpin Mayor's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption First lady Jill Biden receives flowers from Olena Zelenskyy, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman and emergency workers carry the body of a Russian soldier into a refrigerated train in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. The bodies of more than 40 Russian soldiers who were found after battles around Kharkiv are being stored in the refrigerated car. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana

Caption Iuliia holds her dog, Chackie, upon her arrival to a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Iuliia drove her grandmother's friend from Kherson as thousands of Ukrainian continue to leave Russian occupied areas. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption A man who fled from a small village near Polohy rests upon his arrival to a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainian continue to leave Russian occupied areas. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption A woman who fled from Mariupol arrives by bus to a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainian continue to leave Russian occupied areas. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Parliament Press Office, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Ruslan Stefanchuk, center right, and Barbel Bas, President of Bundestag, German parliament lay flowers at the monument of the Unknown Soldier at a memorial to World War II veterans in a memorial park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Ukrainian Parliament Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Barbel Bas, President of Bundestag, German parliament speak, during their meting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited