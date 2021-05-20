Putin to would-be aggressors: 'Will knock their teeth out'

Putin said that Western sanctions against Russia are continuing a longtime historic trend of containing a powerful rival, citing Russian Czar Alexander III who charged that “everyone is afraid of our vastness.”

“Even after we lost one-third of our potential” when former Soviet republics became independent after the 1991 collapse of Soviet collapse, “Russia is still too big for some,” Putin said.

He claimed that Russia now has the most modern strategic nuclear forces compared to other nuclear powers, including such state-of-the-art weapons as the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle.

Putin has charged that the country has succeeded in revamping its arsenals without inflicting too heavy a burden on the national economy by carefully choosing the military priorities.

He noted that Russia this year is set to spend an equivalent of $42 billion on defense, compared to the Pentagon's budget topping $700 billion.

“We have managed to support our armed forces without militarizing the state budget, and we will continue doing so,” Putin said.