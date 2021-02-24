Putin warns of foreign efforts to destabilize Russia

Earlier this month, Navalny was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for violating terms of his probation while convalescing in Germany. The sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny has rejected as fabricated and the European Сourt of Human Rights has ruled to be unlawful.

Navalny's arrest has fueled a wave of protests that drew tens of thousands to the streets across Russia. The authorities have detained about 11,000 people, many of whom were fined or given jail terms ranging from seven to 15 days.

In the wake of the demonstrations, the Kremlin-controlled parliament has toughened the punishment for disobeying police and introduced new fines for funding demonstrations. Putin on Wednesday signed those new bills into law.

Without naming Navalny, Putin assailed those in Russia who allegedly serve foreign interests.

“It's necessary to draw a line between natural political competition, competition between political parties, ideological platforms, various views on the country's development, and the activities that have nothing to do with democracy and are aimed at undermining stability and security of our state, at serving foreign interests,” he said.

The Russian president emphasized the need for the FSB to shield the parliamentary elections set for September from any "provocations."

He hailed the agency for disrupting the activities of foreign spies, saying that it unmasked 72 foreign intelligence officers and 423 of their informants.

