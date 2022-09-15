Putin, Zelenskyy court major allies as Ukraine makes gains

While Russian forces in some areas are increasingly being pushed back toward the border, Russia is still striking from behind the front line. It fired missiles at the dam of the reservoir close to Zelenskyy's birthplace, Kryvyi Rih, forcing local authorities into emergency works to make sure there was no threat to the population.

The head of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said Thursday that officials blew up two dams to help the river flow and added levels had begun to subside. Authorities continue their search and rescue efforts. He did not elaborate.

The attack so close to his roots, angered Zelenskyy, saying the strikes had no military value.

"In fact hitting hundreds of thousands of ordinary civilians is another reason why Russia will lose,” he said in his nightly address late Wednesday.

Zelenskyy himself remained in a buoyant mood, saying late Wednesday that almost 400 settlements had been retaken in less that a week of fighting.

“It was an unprecedented movement of our warriors — Ukrainians once again managed to do what many considered impossible,” he said.

Zelenskyy is expected to ask for more Western military material which has been essential in driving the counteroffensive, and request even harsher sanctions against Moscow as the war drags on in its seventh month.

Despite the renewed Ukrainian vigor on the battlefield and the first rumblings of criticism at home, Putin is staying steadfast with his determination to fully subdue Ukraine, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

After a phone call with Putin earlier in the week, Scholz said that “unfortunately, I cannot tell you that the realization has grown over there by now that this was a mistake to start this war.”

“There has been no indication that new attitudes are emerging there now,” he added.

___

Dressed in the colors of Ukraine, European Union Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen delivers her State of the European Union address, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. Ursula von der Leyen announced a visit to Kyiv later Wednesday to show the bloc's support for Ukraine as it fights back against the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a selfie with a police officer after attending a national flag-raising ceremony in the freed Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Zelenskyy visited the recently liberated city on Wednesday, greeting soldiers and thanking them for their efforts in retaking the area, as the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the burned-out city hall building. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The letter Z, which has become the Russian emblem for the war, is seen on a damaged car in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Oleh Lutsai, 70, stands in front of the entrance of the damaged building where he lives in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Lutsai has been living in the basement for months together with other neigbhors. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

A field is covered with craters left by the shelling close to Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces Tuesday, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of the counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow's military prestige. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, left, is welcomed by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, center, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)