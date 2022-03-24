Putin's demand for ruble payments? No way! say EU nations

Economists said the move appeared designed to try to support the ruble, which has collapsed against other currencies since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and Western countries responded with far-reaching sanctions against Moscow.

Making such demands though, would fundamentally change contracts and render them null and void, several European leaders said during the first day of their EU summit.

“What we have learned so far boils down to the fact that there are fixed contracts everywhere, where the currency in which payment is made is also part of the contract," said Scholz. "Those are the starting points that we have to work from.”

Draghi simply said that if Putin pushed through the plan, “we consider it a violation of existing contracts.”

And considering the skyrocketing prices for gas, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo even saw possibilities in the proposal, though not the kind Moscow intended.

“In any case, if one element of a contract is changed, than we can talk about a whole range of issues, including the price,” De Croo said.

The Russian threat is potent since the EU imports 90% of the natural gas used to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry, with Russia supplying almost 40% of the bloc's gas.

With the ruble in trouble because of the stringent economic sanctions, Putin would use any financial lift he can find. He instructed the country’s central bank to work out a procedure for natural gas buyers to acquire rubles in Russia.

But some analysts expressed doubt that it would work.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi prior to a meeting of the Group of Seven at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. The Group of Seven meet Thursday on the sidelines of an emergency NATO leaders' meeting. (Thomas Coex, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Thomas Coex Credit: Thomas Coex Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi prior to a meeting of the Group of Seven at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. The Group of Seven meet Thursday on the sidelines of an emergency NATO leaders' meeting. (Thomas Coex, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Thomas Coex Credit: Thomas Coex

Caption Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo speaks during a media conference after an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, President Joe Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that's spreading across Europe and the world. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber Caption Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo speaks during a media conference after an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, President Joe Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that's spreading across Europe and the world. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles, left, French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa talk during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci Caption European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles, left, French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa talk during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci