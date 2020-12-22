Q3 GDP estimate gets a slight upgrade to 33.4% growth

The July-September growth spurt — upgraded slightly from Commerce’s previous estimate of 33.1%, announced last month -- marked a sharp recovery from the second quarter’s 31.4% drop, the worst in records dating back to 1947. The American economy went into freefall when the pandemic hit hard in mid-March.

Consumer spending surged at an annual rate of 41% and private investment sht up by 86.3% to lead the third-quarter rebound.