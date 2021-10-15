QAnon figure says he's running for Congress in Arizona

Watkins did not answer the phone and did not respond to text messages and emails sent to the contact information on the statement of interest he filed with Arizona election officials.

Watkins was the longtime administrator of 8kun and its predecessor, 8chan, online message boards that were known for misinformation and hate speech, and which played a crucial role in seeding the QAnon conspiracy movement. He has said he gave up the role last year.

A core belief for QAnon followers is that Trump was secretly fighting a Satan-worshipping, child sex-trafficking cabal of prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and “deep state” enemies. An internet poster calling himself Q fueled the movement by allegedly posting clues about Trump's effort, many on the 8kun message board.

Many believe Watkins himself is responsible for the messages purportedly posted by Q. He denies it.

Arizona's 1st District, one spanning vast swaths of rural northern and eastern portions of the state, is a top pickup target for Republicans. The boundaries are still being drawn by the state's independent redistricting commission, but it's widely believed the district will be one of the state's most competitive.

Incumbent Democrat Tom O'Halleran is a former Republican and a retired police officer serving his third term.

Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, voters stand in line outside a polling station, on Election Day in Mesa, Ariz. Ron Watkins, a prolific promoter of false conspiracies about the 2020 election who is closely tied to the QAnon movement, says he's running for Congress as a Republican in Arizona. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York