Qatar Airways grounds 13 Airbus A350s as fuselage degrading

Airbus declined to specifically discuss Qatar Airways' grounding.

“As a leading aircraft manufacturer we are always in talks / working with our customers,” a statement said. "Those talks we keep confidential. We have no further comment on our customer’s operations.“

Currently, Singapore Airlines is the world's top operator of the A350, with 56 now in its fleet. The airline did not respond to a request for comment. In America, Delta Air Lines has 15 in its fleet. The Atlanta-based carrier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The A350 has a list price as much as $366.5 million, though buyers often get discounts in bulk deals.

Qatar Airways CEO, Akbar al-Baker, is known for his hard-changing, confrontational approach in negotiating with manufacturers and others.

The airline will be the crucial carrier for fans attending the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup in this Arabian Peninsula country.

