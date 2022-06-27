Qatar Energy to cut emissions as methane movement grows

Natural gas, which primarily consists of methane, forms the backbone of Qatar's economy and Qatar Energy's activities. Leaks of methane by oil and gas companies not only harm the environment, but are also seen as a waste of natural gas.

“Making repairs to prevent leaks can often be paid for by the value of the additional gas that is brought to market,” according to a report by the International Energy Agency last year on methane leaks.

Private satellite companies that monitor methane emissions say they saw a dramatic acceleration of emissions from oil, methane and coal in 2021, compared to 2020 when the pandemic slowed down demand. The International Energy Agency's methane tracking separately found that oil and gas operations worldwide emitted more than 70 million tons of methane into the atmosphere in 2021, describing it as broadly equivalent to the total energy-related carbon dioxide emissions from the entire European Union.

The IEA also noted that companies that do not do more to curb methane emissions could face reputational damage and commercial risks as consumers increasingly look at the emissions profile of different sources of gas.

Qatar Energy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said that by joining the "Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative" the company is reaffirming Qatar's commitments to global efforts to reducing emissions. Qatar, unlike Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates last year, has not joined other countries in announcing an overall net zero pledge.

