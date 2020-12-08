Qatar links into Euro World Cup qualifying for friendlies

The Qataris are also set to play in both regional tournaments covering the Americas next year.

They will first contest the Copa América from June 11-July 10 as part of a group with co-host Colombia as well as Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela.

Then, a Qatari team will be in the United States for the July 10-Aug. 1 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Qatar won its first Asian Cup title in 2019 by beating Japan in the final and is No. 59 in the FIFA world rankings.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports