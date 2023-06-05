Qatar minister elected to head UN labor conference following World Cup scrutiny

They argue that accident rates at the stadiums are comparable to others around the world.

The International Labor Conference brings together government, employer and worker delegates from the agency’s 187 member countries.

Al-Marri was elected without dissent to preside over the gathering. The head of delegates representing workers acknowledged Qatar's reforms but also noted that after the World Cup, labor unions expressed had expressed doubts about “if there was sufficient commitment to the necessary further implementation to address the continuous plight of migrant workers.”

The delegate, Catelene Passchier, said there had been “extensive conversations” in recent weeks, resulting in “a joint understanding that re-engagement and speeding-up of the reforms and their implementation are necessary” to address outstanding issues.

In light of that, she said, “the workers' group can accept the nomination of Qatar as president of the conference.”

Al-Marri thanked delegates for their confidence and pointed to “fundamental” changes to labor protection in Qatar.

“We know that there is further work that we need to achieve, and we are committed to doing so,” he said, adding that his country had invited two global union federations to discuss “further labor protection.”