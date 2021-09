QB debate continues as No. 13 Florida routs USF 42-20

Richardson, meanwhile, took an astounding passer rating of 917.2 into the fourth quarter after completing his first two attempts to Jacob Copeland on scoring plays of 75 and 41 yards before halftime.

The 6-foot-4, 236-pound backup from Gainesville, Florida, completed his only pass of the second half for 36 yards to finish 3 of 3 for 152 yards, two TDs and a 745.6 rating that seemingly would be difficult for Mullen to ignore with top-ranked and defending champion Alabama visiting The Swamp next Saturday.

“I thought both of them were pretty efficient in the first half. It’s a long season and we have young quarterbacks that I have to continue to grow and develop into being good football players," Mullen said.

“We’re trying to win football games," the coach added after his 100th career victory. "My responsibility is to put the team in a position to win and there’s a lot that goes into that.”

Richardson also outplayed Jones in a season-opening rout of Florida Atlantic, rushing for 160 yards on seven carries to key a 21-point victory. He may have sealed his bid for the starting job Saturday when he broke a tackle, then stiff-armed another defender, on an 80-yard TD run that put the Gators up 42-13 early in the fourth quarter.

Jones finished 14 of 22 for 151 yards, one TD and two interceptions. He’s thrown four picks in two games against overmatched opponents after Kyle Trask threw eight all of last season against the all-SEC schedule the Gators played because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Richardson, who rushed for 115 yards on four carries against USF, grabbed his right hamstring after reaching the end zone on his long run. He limped back to the sideline, but there was no immediate announcement regarding his status.

THE TAKEAWAY

This was every bit the mismatch it appeared on paper. Regardless of whether Jones or Richardson was at quarterback, the Bulls had no answers for slowing down the Florida offense before the score got out of hand. The Gators defense allowed an early 17-play, 75-yard drive, however the Bulls settled for a field goal and never seriously threatened to score again until Mekhi LaPointe’s interception and 50-yard return to the Florida 10 set up another field goal in the third quarter. Jones’ second interception set up a USF touchdown.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Considering USF was 1-9 last season and has been outscored 201-87 over its past four games, Saturday’s blowout likely won’t be enough to propel the Gators into the top 10. They’ll get a chance to impress voters next week, though, against Alabama.

UP NEXT

Florida: Home vs. top-ranked and defending national champion Alabama next Saturday.

South Florida: Home vs. Florida A&M next Saturday.

Caption South Florida running back Jaren Mangham (0) scores on a 3-yard touchdown run against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) gets past South Florida linebacker Brian Norris (29) on an 80-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws a touchdown pass over South Florida defensive tackle Blake Green (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Florida head coach Dan Mullen wears patriotic colored shoes in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Florida Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Florida head coach Dan Mullen watches against South Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) dives for yardage getting by South Florida defensive back Daquan Evans (0) and defensive back Jayden Curry (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara