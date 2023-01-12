QB Derek Carr says he embraces challenge of new city, team

Carr had his lowest marks since his rookie season in completion rate (60.6%) and passer rating (86.3), while posting his highest interception rate (2.8%) and his lowest yards per attempt (7.0) since 2017.

That ultimately led to the decision from McDaniels and first-year general manager Dave Ziegler to move on from Carr less than a year after signing him to a three-year extension for $120.5 million.

The deal signed last April gave Carr a $5 million raise in 2022, but provided an out for Las Vegas this offseason. The Raiders have until Feb. 15 to release Carr or his $32.9 million for 2023 and $7.5 million of his $41.9 million salary for 2024 will be guaranteed.

The Raiders can try to reach an agreement on a trade for Carr before that deadline but a deal can't be finalized until the start of the new league year March 15. Any team that acquires Carr would then take on the rest of the contract, which would include the guarantees in 2023-24 and a non-guaranteed $41.2 million salary for 2025.

Carr has a no-trade clause under his deal, giving him control over his destination. That could force the Raiders to simply cut him, absorbing a $5.6 million charge on the 2023 salary cap but save the team more than $29 million.

"Derek's tenure with the Raiders is effectively finished," Carr's agent, Tim Younger, posted on Twitter. "Relationships do end, but as is the case here, a treasure of memories and friendships remain, along with a very special bond with his fans. These won't end.

“Teams constantly search for franchise players who invest themselves completely, as Derek did for nearly a decade, maybe even to a fault. That's his true legacy here, much more than the numerous team records he holds. He always showed up first; he played hurt, and through some tumultuous times, he led from the front and never complained.”

Carr thanked the fans in Las Vegas and Oakland as well as the organization.

“It's especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you (the fans) everything I had, every single day, in season, and in the offseason,” Carr wrote. “It certainly wasn't perfect, but I hope that I was able to leave you with more than a few great memories as Raider fans.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Don Wright Credit: Don Wright