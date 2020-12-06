QB Jones inactive for Giants; McCoy to start at Seattle

Jones was inactive for the matchup of first-place teams. Jones was not expected to play because of a hamstring injury suffered last week against Cincinnati. Colt McCoy will make his first start of the season at QB for the Giants.

Seattle was without both starting right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle) and backup Cedric Ogbuehi (calf) leaving a major question on the offensive line. Defensive end Carlos Dunlap was active after leaving last week’s game early with a foot injury.