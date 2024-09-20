QB Jordan Love questionable for Packers' game Sunday at Tennessee

The victory over the Colts was the first game Love has missed since taking over as Green Bay's starting quarterback last year. He injured his left medial collateral ligament Sept. 6 during the final series of the Packers' 34-29 season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.

“Certainly he’s doing everything in his power,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. “He wants to be out there more than anybody. But we’ll work through it. We’ll give it up to gametime, and we’ll see where we’re at.”

Former Titans quarterback Malik Willis would start if Love is unable to play. Willis stepped in for Love against the Colts and went 12 of 14 for 122 yards while throwing his first career touchdown pass and committing no turnovers. Willis also had six carries for 41 yards.

The Packers ran 53 times for 261 yards in that game, getting their highest output in rushing yards since 2003 and their largest total in carries since 1978.

Green Bay acquired Willis for a 2025 seventh-round pick in a trade that was announced Aug. 27. The Titans had selected the former Liberty quarterback in the third round of the 2022 draft.

In other injury news, Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine is doubtful for Sunday's game at Tennessee (0-2) with an ankle issue and rookie offensive lineman Jordan Morgan won’t play due to a shoulder problem. Morgan has been splitting time with Sean Rhyan at right guard.

