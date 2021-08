QB Justin Fields rallies Bears to 20-13 win over Dolphins

The passing of Jacoby Brissette and Tua Tagovailoa staked the Dolphins to their early lead.

Brissette threw a 23-yard TD pass to Salvon Ahmed and Jason Sanders had field goals of 21 and 35 yards in the first half.

Tagovailoa, who started for Miami, found tight end Mike Gesicke for a 50-yard completion to set up the 21-yard field goal. Tagovailoa went 8 of 11 for 99 yards. Brissette was 6 of 10 for 67 yards.

TAKEAWAY REBIRTH

The Bears' defense has made a huge point of forcing more turnovers under new coordinator Sean Desai after two straight years struggling to come up with takeaways. They succeeded against Miami with an interception and a fumble recovery.

Tagovailoa’s pass to former Bears tight end Adam Shaheen was plucked by backup Bears safety DeAndre Houston-Carson just inside the end zone in the second quarter. In the fourth quarter, safety Marqui Christian stripped Kai Locksley of the ball after a completion, and Dionte Ruffin recovered for Chicago.

RETURN SPARK

Miami first-round draft pick Jaylen Waddle did nothing in the passing game in his debut but started out the Dolphins well with a 24-yard punt return. The Dolphins also had a 34-yard punt return by Jakeem Grant Sr.

INJURY REPORT

Bears WR Allen Robinson missed the game due to hamstring tightness. The Dolphins were without WR Will Fuller, who has been out with a foot injury.

UP NEXT

The Dolphins host Atlanta on Aug. 21. They will host the Falcons in joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday leading up to the game.

The Bears host Buffalo on Aug. 21 as former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky comes to Soldier Field.

Caption Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, left, is congratulated by Adam Redmond (62) after throwing a touchdown pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks

Caption Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (26) celebrates his touchdown with Lynn Bowden Jr., right, against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks

Caption Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (26) celebrates his touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks

Caption Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin, right, is tackled by Chicago Bears cornerback Duke Shelley during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson, right, runs with the ball after he intercepts a pass against Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh