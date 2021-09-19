QBs Tagovailoa, Wentz, Dalton, Taylor leave with injuries

Watt left the Steelers' 26-17 loss to Las Vegas with a groin injury. Chubb aggravated an ankle injury during the Broncos' 23-13 win at Jacksonville. Graham suffered a left Achilles tendon injury in the Eagles' 17-11 loss to San Francisco, and he wrote on social media he would miss the rest of the season.

“He’s really the heartbeat of the this team,” Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson said.

Philadelphia also lost offensive lineman Brandon Brooks, who hurt his chest at the end of the first quarter.

Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield hurt his left shoulder during the Browns' 31-21 win over Houston, but he came back to throw a touchdown pass and run for a TD.

Mayfield lost one of his top targets when wide receiver Jarvis Landry injured a knee on the second offensive play. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Landry will undergo an MRI on the injured knee on Monday.

Wentz injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of the Colts' 27-24 loss to the Rams. He had to watch his team's final two possessions from the bench.

“It’s sore, it definitely feels sore. We’ll see how it reacts this week,” Wentz said. “It’s a bad situation when you can’t finish, you kind of feel like you let your team down.”

Dalton got hurt on a 14-yard run early in the second quarter of Chicago's 20-17 win against Cincinnati. Rookie Justin Fields took over and helped the Bears close out their first victory of the season.

Coach Matt Nagy said Dalton was available in an emergency. He also said he was “pretty sure” Dalton did not have a serious ACL injury, though the quarterback was to be examined more in the next few days.

Texans coach David Culley said Taylor got hurt just before halftime in Cleveland.

“He came off to the sideline and was running to the left, and he kind of pulled up and knew something was wrong,” Culley said. “He thought he was OK, but once we got him in, we realized it was something.”

Taylor’s injury forced rookie Davis Mills into his first NFL action, and he threw an interception on his second series.

Caption Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) walks off the filed with quarterback Jacob Eason (9) following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. Los Angeles won 27-24. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Caption Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Credit: David Richard Credit: David Richard

Caption Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton walks to the locker room with an unidentified trainer during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh