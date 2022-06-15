Qualcomm wins antitrust case against EU commission

In overruling the European Commission, the Luxembourg-based General Court cited “a number of procedural irregularities" that affected the American company's defense rights and rejected the commission’s “analysis of the conduct alleged against Qualcomm."

European regulators fined Qualcomm $1.23 billion in 2018 after concluding the chip and software maker bribed Apple to exclusively use its products in iPhones and iPads, thereby stifling competition.