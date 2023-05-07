Quantrill takes no-hitter into 7th, Guardians blank Twins

Joe Ryan (5-1) allowed two runs in six innings, both coming in the first. Ryan was 3-0 in five career starts against Cleveland and had won eight consecutive decisions overall.

José Ramírez and Josh Bell had RBI singles in the first for Cleveland, an inning that saw Ryan throw 26 pitches. Minnesota loaded the bases in the second on a hit batter and two walks, but Quantrill retired José Miranda on a popup and Nick Gordon grounded into a double play.

Quantrill worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second. He hit Byron Buxton to start the inning and loaded the bases with walks to Kirilloff and Joey Gallo.

Miranda popped up to shortstop Gabriel Arias in shallow left field and Alex Gordon bounced into a double play.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: INF Kyle Farmer (facial laceration) is expected to rejoin the team during its upcoming homestand. He sustained damage to his lower lip and teeth when he was struck by a Lucas Giolito pitch on April 12 and underwent surgery.

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (left oblique strain) will continue his rehab in Arizona. He will throw batting practice Tuesday and possibly a simulated game next weekend.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Louie Varland (0-0, 5.91 ERA) will start Tuesday night against San Diego at Target Field.

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (1-0, 2.45 ERA) will make his third major league start Monday night at Progressive Field against Detroit.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP