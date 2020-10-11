Quarantined in New York, Mladenovic wins doubles in Paris

Mladenovic said that being locked down in her New York hotel suite was mentally draining and brutal on her body, preventing her from training and ruining her preparations for Roland Garros. In singles in Paris, she lost in the first round.

“Physically and emotionally, I was just exhausted today and you carried me from start to finish,” she said to Babos. “To be here with you with this trophy is very powerful."

As well as winning at Roland Garros last year, they have also won twice at the Australian Open, in 2018 and 2020.

As well as four titles won with Babos, Mladenovic also won in the doubles at Roland Garros in 2016 with French countrywoman Caroline Garcia.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Hungary's Timea Babos,left, and France's Kristina Mladenovic hold the trophy after winning the women's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Chile's Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S. at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Chile's Alexa Guarachi, right, and Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S. hold the runner-up trophy after losing the women's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Hungary's Timea Babos and France's Kristina Mladenovic at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Hungary's Timea Babos, left, hugs France's Kristina Mladenovic after winning the women's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Chile's Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S. at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Hungary's Timea Babos,left, France's Kristina Mladenovic hold the trophy after winning the women's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Chile's Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S. at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Hungary's Timea Babos, right, hugs France's Kristina Mladenovic after winning the women's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Chile's Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S. at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Chile's Alexa Guarachi, top in black, and Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S., center in white, switch sides with Hungary's Timea Babos, in orange and France's Kristina Mladenovic, left, in white, in the women's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Hungary's Timea Babos, right, and France's Kristina Mladenovic, left, run to play a shot against Chile's Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S. in the women's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino