Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

FILE - Queen Elizabeth II speaks during an audience at Windsor Castle where she met the incoming and outgoing Defence Service Secretaries, Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022. Buckingham Palace said Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 that Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and will continue with duties. (Steve Parsons, Pool via AP, File)

Credit: Steve Parsons

Nation & World
Updated 11 minutes ago
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.

The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the palace said in a statement.

The queen has received three jabs of coronavirus vaccine.

Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19. Charles has since returned to work.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6.

