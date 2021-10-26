Queen Elizabeth II won't attend climate conference in person

The queen underwent the medical tests after she canceled a scheduled trip to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland, and the palace said she had “reluctantly” accepted advice to rest for a few days. The matter was not related to COVID-19.

Her doctors ordered rest last week after the monarch who likes to be seen by the people carried out a hectic series of events. She held audiences with diplomats, had a reception at Windsor Castle for global business leaders and attended the horse races at Ascot.

Her hospital visit last week came amid general disquiet about Elizabeth’s health. Days earlier, she was seen using a walking stick at a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity. Although she had used a cane in 2003, it was after she underwent knee surgery.

The queen’s husband, Prince Philip, died in April 2021 at 99. Elizabeth has enjoyed robust health throughout her life, becoming Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch. She is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — next year.

Caption Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle, where she is in residence, during a virtual audience at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

Caption In this handout photo provided by Buckingham Palace, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II holds a virtual audience via video link with the Ambassador from the Swiss Confederation, Markus Leitner, accompanied by his wife Nicole Leitner, from Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

Caption Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle during a virtual audience at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

Caption Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle during a virtual audience to receive the Ambassador from the Swiss Confederation, Markus Leitner, at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

Caption Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle during a virtual audience to receive the Ambassador from the Republic of Korea, Gunn Kim at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.