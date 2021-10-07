Queen Elizabeth launches baton relay for Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games, formerly known as the Empire Games, are held every four years and involve mostly countries and territories with colonial ties to Britain, including Australia, Canada, India and South Africa.

A strand of platinum has been incorporated into the baton in recognition of the queen’s 70-year reign, which will be celebrated next year.

The baton will carry hi-tech gadgets, including a 360-degree camera and atmospheric sensors which use laser technology to analyze environmental conditions. It will also carry a message from the queen to be read out loud at the opening ceremony.

Organizers said that to reduce the relay's carbon footprint, the baton will travel almost half the distance of the one that hopped the planet before the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Caption Britain's Queen Elizabeth II joined by Prince Edward look on, at the launch of the Queen's Baton Relay for Birmingham 2022 - the XXII Commonwealth Games, on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones

